StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Declares $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

TSE SVI opened at C$5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 0.88. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.22.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.