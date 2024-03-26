Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 89.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 89.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and $41.07 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.97 or 0.05122141 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00027322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004057 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

