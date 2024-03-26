Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of STRM opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

