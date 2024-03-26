Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 67,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $351.34 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

