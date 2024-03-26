Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
The stock has a market cap of $744.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.25 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 30.99%.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.
