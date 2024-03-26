Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The stock has a market cap of $744.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.25 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 30.99%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

