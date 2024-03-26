Substratum Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $196.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00016193 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00022355 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,691.01 or 0.99995153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012261 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00148004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035991 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $104.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

