Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $36.43. 3,835,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

