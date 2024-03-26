Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.93. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$49.99. The stock has a market cap of C$64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.7390892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.