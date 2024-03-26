SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SSY opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.38. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

