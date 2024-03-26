SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE SSY opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.38. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.16.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
