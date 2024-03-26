Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of NOVA opened at $5.38 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

