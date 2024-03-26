Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 4.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.37. 2,635,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,177,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,012,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,834 shares of company stock worth $4,211,750 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,935,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sunrun by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

