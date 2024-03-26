Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 2.9%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.30. 60,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 327,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Super Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGHC

Super Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $18,864,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,748,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Super Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,657,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Group

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.