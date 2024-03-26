Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 604,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,385,229 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.41.
Suzano Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano
About Suzano
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suzano
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.