Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 604,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,385,229 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.41.

Suzano Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

About Suzano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

