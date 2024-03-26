Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Issue Dividend of $1.48

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.4797 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 19.24. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 15.17 and a 52 week high of SEK 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.69 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through Swedish Banking; Baltic Banking; Corporates & Institutions; and Group Functions & Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.