Sydbank A/S (SYANY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5971 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Sydbank A/S Trading Up 17.0 %
Sydbank A/S stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Sydbank A/S has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.
Sydbank A/S Company Profile
