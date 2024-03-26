Sydbank A/S (SYANY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5971 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Sydbank A/S Trading Up 17.0 %

Sydbank A/S stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Sydbank A/S has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

