T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,926,160,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360,003 shares of company stock worth $873,224,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3 %

TMUS stock opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

