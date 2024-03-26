Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$4.75 at Desjardins

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.93.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1801932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,012.17. Insiders have purchased 89,218 shares of company stock valued at $297,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.