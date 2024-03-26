Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.