Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.69

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 45338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Tantalus Systems Trading Up 11.5 %

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

