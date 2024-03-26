Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.69

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 45338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.
Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.
