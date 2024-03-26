Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) PT Raised to $3.50 at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGB. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TGB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 1,701,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,576,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 197,287 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 3,287.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

