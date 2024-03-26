Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Down 2.6%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.98. 263,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,767,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

