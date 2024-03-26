Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Down 2.6%

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.98. 263,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,767,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.