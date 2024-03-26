TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Alexis A.J. Hudy Acquires 875 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Alexis A.J. Hudy acquired 875 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,098.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,098.75.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$55.13. 510,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$57.02.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1745068 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 139.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$57.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.35.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

