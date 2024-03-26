TD Cowen Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $82.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

