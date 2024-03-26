TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

