Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tecnoglass has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.93 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

