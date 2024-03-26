Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,574,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,280,205. The stock has a market cap of $168.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

