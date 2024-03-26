Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,050,000 after buying an additional 115,715 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 545,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $101,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $354,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $101,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,510 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.23. 48,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,184. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. BancFirst’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.