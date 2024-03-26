Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $269.29. 878,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.03.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

