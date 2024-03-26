Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 1,818 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.