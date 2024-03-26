Tectonic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

INTC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. 39,046,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,130,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

