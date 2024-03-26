Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of ProPetro worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProPetro by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ProPetro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ProPetro by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 905,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $825.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

