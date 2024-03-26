Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,001. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

