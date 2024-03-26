Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.18. The company had a trading volume of 963,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,403. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $260.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

