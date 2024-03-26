Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. 823,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,863. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

