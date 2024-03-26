Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.90.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHRD stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.16. 740,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,874. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

