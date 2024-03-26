Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes $634,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,412,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $4,158,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 544,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

