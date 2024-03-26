Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,965,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.83. 438,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,398. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $124.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.