TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$27.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

T stock opened at C$21.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.54. The firm has a market cap of C$31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a one year low of C$21.16 and a one year high of C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.16%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

