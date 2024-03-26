Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.28. 878,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,874. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

