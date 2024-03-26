TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives $3.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

TeraWulf stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

