Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.67. The company had a trading volume of 112,973,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,460,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $565.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.