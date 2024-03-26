Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 15,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

TXN opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

