Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 3.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $171.28. 228,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.