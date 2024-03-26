Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.49

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.49 and last traded at $96.40, with a volume of 115234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.72.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after acquiring an additional 220,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

