TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.28.

Several analysts recently commented on TFII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. TFI International has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

