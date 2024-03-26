The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3757 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.35.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
BDVSY stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $31.68.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
