The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3757 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.35.

BDVSY stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

