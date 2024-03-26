The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 978.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE KO opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $260.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
