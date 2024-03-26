The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $356.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $313.00 to $356.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $274.06.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $305.58 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,084 shares of company stock worth $66,443,191. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

