The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $419.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $377.00 to $419.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

FDS opened at $444.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.42. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

