The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $174.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.69.

PSX opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.63. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $161.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

